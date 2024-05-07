Swiss National Bank Has $51.12 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Jacobs Solutions worth $51,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock worth $3,618,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J opened at $149.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.24.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

