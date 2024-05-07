ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Trading Down 1.7%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 4,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 69,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

ThermoGenesis Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

Institutional Trading of ThermoGenesis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.62% of ThermoGenesis worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.