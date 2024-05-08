Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RNP opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.