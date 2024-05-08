Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. owned 0.06% of Gravity worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 6.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Gravity Price Performance

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $82.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. The firm has a market cap of $470.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $110.31 million during the quarter.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

