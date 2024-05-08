Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

View Our Latest Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.