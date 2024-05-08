Swiss National Bank Has $37.13 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Mosaic worth $37,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after buying an additional 391,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 232,949 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

