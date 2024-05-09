Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 27.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Littelfuse by 9.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,743 shares of company stock valued at $920,315. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $255.99 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 29.78%.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.