Dylan Lissette Sells 10,003 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Dylan Lissette sold 10,003 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $191,157.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,222.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
UTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
