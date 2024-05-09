Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after purchasing an additional 445,877 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after buying an additional 111,093 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after buying an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 73.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,965,000 after buying an additional 515,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

