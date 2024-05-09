Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Exelon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

