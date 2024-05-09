Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,950,000 after buying an additional 54,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 180,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $4,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.6 %

KNX stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

