First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,116 Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $36.91.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

