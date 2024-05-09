Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 299 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLOFree Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

