First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 173 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

JAZZ opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.