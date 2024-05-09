Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -249.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

