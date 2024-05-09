Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of Gentex worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Gentex by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

