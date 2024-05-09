Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Lowered by Analyst

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RVLV. TD Cowen upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Revolve Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,287,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 229,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

