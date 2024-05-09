ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.10.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 24.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,963,000 after purchasing an additional 586,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909,420 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

