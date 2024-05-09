Savant Capital LLC Buys 444 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $904.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.46 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $872.36 and its 200 day moving average is $659.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.05.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

