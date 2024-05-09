Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 95,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $207.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $135.07 and a one year high of $208.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average of $172.07.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

