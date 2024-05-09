Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Catalent worth $25,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after buying an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 91.0% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,304,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 41.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,058 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,483,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,372,000 after purchasing an additional 258,482 shares in the last quarter.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $60.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

