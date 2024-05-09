Truist Financial Corp Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,578,245.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,807.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,230 shares of company stock worth $91,161,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

DDOG stock opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.16. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 977.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

