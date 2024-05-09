Westover Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JPM opened at $195.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $561.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,024,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

