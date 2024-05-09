Amalgamated Bank Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,286,000 after purchasing an additional 167,810 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,385,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,317,000 after buying an additional 414,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,852,000 after buying an additional 916,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after acquiring an additional 160,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

