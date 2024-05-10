Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $945.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 945 ($11.87) and last traded at GBX 934.56 ($11.74), with a volume of 334052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 925 ($11.62).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hilton Food Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 870.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 790.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £839.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($10.89), for a total value of £19,386.12 ($24,354.42). Insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

