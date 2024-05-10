Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Shares Down 6.3%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Approximately 5,141,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 25,256,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

