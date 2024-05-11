Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Amerigo Resources Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amerigo Resources in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 million, a P/E ratio of 131.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.17%. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

