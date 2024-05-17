AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bausch Health Companies

About Bausch Health Companies

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.