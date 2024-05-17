Brian Rognvald Groundwater Sells 17,470 Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Rognvald Groundwater sold 17,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.62, for a total transaction of C$447,595.38.

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$25.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$16.24 and a 52-week high of C$26.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.46.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARX shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.85.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

