Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.14% of Exelixis worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Exelixis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 231,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

