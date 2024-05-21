Full Truck Alliance Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 10,569 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 518% compared to the average volume of 1,711 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 0.1 %

YMM stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Full Truck Alliance has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21.

Full Truck Alliance Announces Dividend

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $339.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

