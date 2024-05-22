Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Terex by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Terex stock opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,752.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,229 shares of company stock worth $9,080,064 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

