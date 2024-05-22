Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $267,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $154,480.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,865.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $267,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,782. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

