Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Get Fastly alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fastly by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE FSLY opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

View Our Latest Report on Fastly

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $46,345.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,040,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,137,798.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $98,317.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $46,345.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,040,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,137,798.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,830 shares of company stock worth $2,179,161. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.