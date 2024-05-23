Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $664.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

