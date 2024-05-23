Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 339.52 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.27). Approximately 171,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 415,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333 ($4.23).

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.59.

Pinewood Technologies Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a GBX 24.50 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 62.82%.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

Further Reading

