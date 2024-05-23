Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the consumer goods maker will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,163,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $131,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $125,389,000 after buying an additional 555,362 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,863,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after buying an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

