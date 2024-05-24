e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 18.6 %

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

Shares of ELF stock opened at $184.64 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.53.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,875,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 198,235 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.