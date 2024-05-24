Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 3,095 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Generac by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,728 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 3,345.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Generac by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,546 shares of company stock worth $1,411,190. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $144.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average of $123.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

