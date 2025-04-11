Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $2.70 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE AZUL opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $613.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.59. Azul has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Azul by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 191,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 505.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 538,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 449,855 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 905,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

