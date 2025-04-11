Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPLGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 696.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of REPL opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.26. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

