Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 696.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REPL opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.26. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

