What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for WGO Q3 Earnings?

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst G. Bryan anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $832.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $66.05.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 36,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 304.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 629.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

