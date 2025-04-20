Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 156,650 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in HSBC by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its position in HSBC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HSBC shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.81%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

