Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $30.28 on Thursday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

