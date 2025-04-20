Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,684,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,155,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRC opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

