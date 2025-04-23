Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 203.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.