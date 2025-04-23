West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -354.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $69.48 and a twelve month high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -609.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,843 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,980,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,126,000 after buying an additional 780,313 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $81,605,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.