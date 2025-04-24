Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,698 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Vale by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vale by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 3,092.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Vale Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VALE opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.3758 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

