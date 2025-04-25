CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWV

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,023.20. This trade represents a 63.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.