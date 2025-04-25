essensys (LON:ESYS) Shares Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.20 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.20 ($0.35). Approximately 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 66,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.34).

The company has a market cap of £16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.57.

essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter. essensys had a negative net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that essensys plc will post -7.5100005 EPS for the current year.

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

